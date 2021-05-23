ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Bangladesh ODI to 'go ahead' despite Sri Lanka positive virus cases

  • The remaining two matches are on May 25 and May 28, also at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
AFP 23 May 2021

DHAKA: The first one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will still be played on Sunday despite two Sri Lanka cricketers and their bowling coach testing positive for Covid-19, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

Sri Lanka Cricket officials said Sunday that players Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas were found to be infected ahead of the match in Dhaka after undergoing tests on Saturday.

"They were tested a second time immediately. We are now waiting for the results," Bangladesh Cricket Board director Jalal Yunus told AFP.

"If they are tested positive again, they will be isolated as per our Covid-19 protocol. But the match will go ahead."

A Sri Lanka Cricket official told AFP they had been "assured by the Bangladesh side that they have protocols in place for the match to go ahead unless a large number of our players test positive".

The remaining two matches are on May 25 and May 28, also at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Both South Asian countries have been hit by a new wave of coronavirus infections sweeping the region.

Bangladesh has been under a nationwide lockdown since mid-April, with offices and markets shut and public transport as well as flights halted to slow the spread of the infectious disease.

Sri Lanka is also under a week-long lockdown to contain the new surge.

Bangladesh Sri Lanka COVID19 Bangladesh Cricket Board Chaminda Vaas Jalal Yunus Isuru Udana Shiran Fernando

