ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,177
8824hr
Pakistan Cases
897,468
400724hr
Sindh
306,707
Punjab
333,057
Balochistan
24,413
Islamabad
80,156
KPK
129,013
Business Recorder Logo
May 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Glowing tribute paid to former KCCI SVP

KARACHI: Participants of a Condolence Reference organized by Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) paid...
23 May 2021

KARACHI: Participants of a Condolence Reference organized by Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) paid glowing tribute to former senior vice president Asif Nisar who passed away recently due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman Businessmen Group and former president KCCI Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck, President FPCCI Nasir Hayat Magoo, former presidents and a large number of BMGIANs along with family members, friends and well-wishers attended the reference in which they all recounted the efforts made by Asif Nisar who dedicatedly struggled throughout his life for the rights and welfare of business and industrial community.

They said that Asif Nisar possessed a very unique personality which admired thousands of people who had the opportunity of interacting with him because of his calm and polite nature. Asif Nisar always carried a smile on his face and was never seen disagreeing, arguing or getting upset on any issue during his service at KCCI as senior vice president and also as chairman of Diplomatic Missions and Embassies Liaison subcommittee and Managing Committee Member.

They stated that Asif Nisar had a large circle of friends and well-wishers not only from Pakistan but also from many other countries all over the world who were all grieved on sad demise of Asif Nisar who will always remain alive in their hearts. Highest participation in condolence reference from several countries via online video link is a testimony of his eminence and admiration which can only be attributed to his sweet nature.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Zubair Motiwala glowing tributes Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry KCCI SVP

Glowing tribute paid to former KCCI SVP

FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities

Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards

Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa

Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP

Strong growth despite tough IMF programme: Tarin

Lithuania quits China’s 17+1 cooperation forum

Sufficient electricity available in system: Spokesman PD

Consumers overcharged in April: Nepra urged to approve 84 paisa/unit refund

China’s ‘father of hybrid rice’ dies

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.