Glowing tribute paid to former KCCI SVP

KARACHI: Participants of a Condolence Reference organized by Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) paid glowing tribute to former senior vice president Asif Nisar who passed away recently due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman Businessmen Group and former president KCCI Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck, President FPCCI Nasir Hayat Magoo, former presidents and a large number of BMGIANs along with family members, friends and well-wishers attended the reference in which they all recounted the efforts made by Asif Nisar who dedicatedly struggled throughout his life for the rights and welfare of business and industrial community.

They said that Asif Nisar possessed a very unique personality which admired thousands of people who had the opportunity of interacting with him because of his calm and polite nature. Asif Nisar always carried a smile on his face and was never seen disagreeing, arguing or getting upset on any issue during his service at KCCI as senior vice president and also as chairman of Diplomatic Missions and Embassies Liaison subcommittee and Managing Committee Member.

They stated that Asif Nisar had a large circle of friends and well-wishers not only from Pakistan but also from many other countries all over the world who were all grieved on sad demise of Asif Nisar who will always remain alive in their hearts. Highest participation in condolence reference from several countries via online video link is a testimony of his eminence and admiration which can only be attributed to his sweet nature.—PR

