Daraz, Femprow join hands to facilitate women entrepreneurs

KARACHI: Daraz has partnered with Nadia Patel Gangjee’s social enterprise Femprow to facilitate the newly registered female sellers to establish their shops on the platform and therefore, boost their growth in terms of sales and reach.

Pakistan’s ecommerce market size in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021 witnessed a growth of over 35 percent which shows the consumer adaptability towards online businesses. Most stores gain sales from their mobile web store/ecommerce platforms. This shows the immense potential in domestic buyers and sellers which can improve and grow.

These customised trainings are targeted to help these sellers improve in the areas of business ethics and importance of social media along with other basic guidance required. Femprow’s growing community of women entrepreneurs also got more than 150 female entrepreneurs to register from their platform who will be facilitated with this partnership to establish stores on the biggest online marketplace in Pakistan.

Femprow is a social enterprise to help advance women’s professional growth and economic empowerment through offline and online entrepreneurship education, capacity building, business and community support.

Daraz announced the launch of Ibtida in March on women’s day with the mission to empower local female entrepreneur through its platform. Since then, over 2000 female sellers have registered for the programme, who will be enabled to establish online shopping stores. The initiative came with benefits for female sellers as they will have access to Daraz University which is a customised learning centre to help sellers belonging to different cohorts improve their performance.

Ammar Hassan, CMO, Daraz has said that more than 50 percent population of Pakistan comprise of Women. Most of them are not contributing in the GDP of Pakistan. Daraz aims to boost the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst the women of Pakistan by showing them a way to sell online, he added.

