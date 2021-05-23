Buzdar reviews various proposals for increasing provincial resources

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while chairing the meeting of Resource Mobilization Committee here on Saturday reviewed various proposals for further increasing the resources of the province and directed the departments concerned to think out of the box for enhancing the provincial resources.

The CM also directed to take comprehensive and solid measures for reducing the financial burden on the common man. He also directed to continue ‘Corona tax relief” in an applicable manner in the forthcoming budget. The meeting decided in principle to provide more than Rs 50 billion in “Corona tax relief” in the new fiscal year budget.

It is worth mentioning that tax relief was given on more than 25 services in the current fiscal year budget. The CM also directed to further reduce the tax rate on certain services in the budget of the new financial year and said that relief will be provided to the poor and lower-middle-class.

Usman Buzdar directed to implement the policy for providing maximum facilities to the masses. Heads of Punjab Revenue Authority, Board of Revenue, Irrigation Department, Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control and Mines & Minerals Department gave briefing to the chief minister.

Moreover, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, a crackdown against the Qabza Mafia is in full swing, under which 440 kanals of precious state land of Cooperative department worth billions of rupees at Moza Jalalpura near Defense Lahore got evacuated. The cooperative department has taken control of retrieved land.

The CM has notice of the death of children by taking substandard medicine in also taken strict Multan and sought a report from Commissioner Multan Division and Secretary Health about the incident. The chief minister also directed to hold a comprehensive inquiry about the incident besides taking stern legal action against the responsible. He assured that the person involved in this incident cannot escape from the law. He also directed to launch an indiscriminate crackdown against the quacks across the province.

