ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,177
8824hr
Pakistan Cases
897,468
400724hr
Sindh
306,707
Punjab
333,057
Balochistan
24,413
Islamabad
80,156
KPK
129,013
Business Recorder Logo
May 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Buzdar reviews various proposals for increasing provincial resources

Recorder Report 23 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while chairing the meeting of Resource Mobilization Committee here on Saturday reviewed various proposals for further increasing the resources of the province and directed the departments concerned to think out of the box for enhancing the provincial resources.

The CM also directed to take comprehensive and solid measures for reducing the financial burden on the common man. He also directed to continue ‘Corona tax relief” in an applicable manner in the forthcoming budget. The meeting decided in principle to provide more than Rs 50 billion in “Corona tax relief” in the new fiscal year budget.

It is worth mentioning that tax relief was given on more than 25 services in the current fiscal year budget. The CM also directed to further reduce the tax rate on certain services in the budget of the new financial year and said that relief will be provided to the poor and lower-middle-class.

Usman Buzdar directed to implement the policy for providing maximum facilities to the masses. Heads of Punjab Revenue Authority, Board of Revenue, Irrigation Department, Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control and Mines & Minerals Department gave briefing to the chief minister.

Moreover, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, a crackdown against the Qabza Mafia is in full swing, under which 440 kanals of precious state land of Cooperative department worth billions of rupees at Moza Jalalpura near Defense Lahore got evacuated. The cooperative department has taken control of retrieved land.

The CM has notice of the death of children by taking substandard medicine in also taken strict Multan and sought a report from Commissioner Multan Division and Secretary Health about the incident. The chief minister also directed to hold a comprehensive inquiry about the incident besides taking stern legal action against the responsible. He assured that the person involved in this incident cannot escape from the law. He also directed to launch an indiscriminate crackdown against the quacks across the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar tax rate Resource Mobilization Committee Corona tax relief

Buzdar reviews various proposals for increasing provincial resources

FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities

Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards

Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa

Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP

Strong growth despite tough IMF programme: Tarin

Lithuania quits China’s 17+1 cooperation forum

Sufficient electricity available in system: Spokesman PD

Consumers overcharged in April: Nepra urged to approve 84 paisa/unit refund

China’s ‘father of hybrid rice’ dies

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.