ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,177
8824hr
Pakistan Cases
897,468
400724hr
Sindh
306,707
Punjab
333,057
Balochistan
24,413
Islamabad
80,156
KPK
129,013
Business Recorder Logo
May 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM lauds diplomatic team over Pakistan’s addition to Amazon sellers list

  • “We are now determined to make it work for our entrepreneurs to be able to market their products,” the ambassador said on Twitter.
APP Updated 22 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday appreciated the country’s diplomatic team in US as e-commerce giant Amazon added Pakistan in its sellers’ list.

“Pakistan has been added to Amazon’s Seller Registered Countries List, empowering our businesses to sell online,” Qureshi said on Twitter who is currently visiting US to attend the United Nations General Assembly’s emergency session on Palestine situation.

The foreign minister commended the team of Pakistan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles for "forging new areas and opportunities for Pakistan in the global business arena", with the support of Pakistan Embassy in Washington and country’s leadership.

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington Asad Majeed Khan thanked the foreign minister for the support and encouragement.

“We are now determined to make it work for our entrepreneurs to be able to market their products,” the ambassador said on Twitter.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chadhri also took to Twitter saying Pakistan’s listing among Amazon’s seller registered list would “create new opportunities for Pakistan’s dynamic entrepreneurs, especially SMEs; create new jobs for youth and help international expansion of country’s businesses.

He said Pakistan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles worked hard for access to world’s most popular e-commerce platform.

Israel Shah Mahmood Qureshi Palestine Amazon e commerce giant

FM lauds diplomatic team over Pakistan’s addition to Amazon sellers list

Sindh extends Covid-19 restrictions by 2 weeks

Vaccination for citizens over 30 begins today

3.94pc of GDP growth estimated during current fiscal year

‘K-2’ inaugurated: Major step towards reducing reliance on fossil fuels

Jul-Apr FDI plunges 33pc YoY

‘China, Pakistan have a chance to lead world towards multilateralism’: Alvi

Collateral-free lending to SMEs approved by ECC

300MW hydropower plant: $300m loan agreement inked with ADB

Valuation of mills: PC, PSM board not on the same page

EU opens global G20 summit with Covid vaccine pledge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters