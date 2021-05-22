ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 22 May 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (May 21, 2021).

===============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================================
Member                               Company                             Turnover         Rates
Name                                                                    of Shares
===============================================================================================
K & I Global                         Atlas Battery                          4,700        270.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               4,700        270.00
Topline Sec.                         BankIslami Pakistan                  200,000         10.81
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             200,000         10.81
AKD Sec.                             BYCO Petroleum                     1,000,000         10.00
Pearl Sec.                                                              1,400,000         10.12
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,400,000         10.07
Topline Sec.                         Century Paper                          5,000        106.25
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000        106.25
Topline Sec.                         Cyan Limited                           2,500         41.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,500         41.00
Arif Habib Ltd.                      D.G.Cement                               500        112.50
Topline Sec.                                                               27,000        113.80
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              27,500        113.78
D.J.M. Sec.                          Descon Oxychem                           500         26.09
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 500         26.09
Ismail Iqbal Sec.                    Dynea Pak                                200        220.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 200        220.00
JS Global Cap.                       E.F.U.Gen.Ins.                       500,000        114.49
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500,000        114.49
Topline Sec.                         EFG Hermes Pakistan                   16,500         24.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              16,500         24.00
Topline Sec.                         Exide Pak. Ltd.                        2,000        340.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,000        340.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                     Fauji Foods Limited                  356,500         15.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             356,500         15.00
Topline Sec.                         First Habib Mod.                      11,500          9.15
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              11,500          9.15
Topline Sec.                         Flying Cement Co.                     10,000         13.42
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000         13.42
Pearl Sec.                           Int. Industries                       24,000        200.75
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              24,000        200.75
Topline Sec.                         International Steels                  15,000         85.23
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              15,000         85.23
Fortune Sec.                         Jah. Siddiqui & Co.                  513,500         20.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             513,500         20.00
Y.H. Sec.                            Lotte Chemical Ltd                 1,300,000         14.56
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,300,000         14.56
Topline Sec.                         Maple Leaf Cement                     25,000         44.10
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              25,000         44.10
Topline Sec.                         Nishat Chunian Power                 136,000         14.22
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             136,000         14.22
Topline Sec.                         Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.                 100,000          4.24
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             100,000          4.24
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                     Packages Limited                     115,900        470.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             115,900        470.00
Topline Sec.                         Pak Elektron                          21,500         31.95
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              21,500         31.95
Topline Sec.                         Pak Oilfields                          2,000        365.34
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,000        365.34
Darson Sec.                          Pak Refinery                         125,000         24.50
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             125,000         24.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani                  Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal              150,000         11.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             150,000         11.00
Topline Sec.                         Pakistan Petroleum                    12,070         84.18
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              12,070         84.18
Topline Sec.                         Pioneer Cement                         1,000        126.75
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,000        126.75
Ghani Osman Sec.                     Security Paper                           100        139.50
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100        139.50
Ghani Osman Sec.                     Shaheen Insurance                        500          4.80
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 500          4.80
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                     Sui Northern Gas                     116,000         42.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             116,000         42.00
Insight Sec.                         Tariq Glass                           10,000         94.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000         94.00
High Land Securities                 TPL Corp Ltd.                         10,000          6.50
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000          6.50
Pearl Sec.                           TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  2,500,000        165.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,500,000        165.00
BMA Capital                          Unity Foods Limited                   75,000         41.50
Topline Sec.                                                               20,000         41.22
High Land Securities                                                          300         41.30
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              95,300         41.44
===============================================================================================
                                     Total Turnover                     8,809,770
===============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions byco petroleum Cross Transactions Client to Client Atlas Battery E.F.U.Gen.Ins.

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

‘China, Pakistan have a chance to lead world towards multilateralism’: Alvi

Collateral-free lending to SMEs approved by ECC

300MW hydropower plant: $300m loan agreement inked with ADB

Valuation of mills: PC, PSM board not on the same page

Jul-Apr FDI plunges 33pc YoY

EU opens global G20 summit with Covid vaccine pledge

Xi pledges $3bn pandemic aid for poor nations

IMF says ending Covid-19 pandemic possible at cost of $50bn

Fiscal Responsibility, Debt Limitation (Amend) Bill introduced: Limiting stock of govt guarantees at 10pc of GDP proposed

Credit profile reflects ‘baa2’ economic strength: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.