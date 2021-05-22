Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
22 May 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (May 21, 2021).
===============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===============================================================================================
K & I Global Atlas Battery 4,700 270.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,700 270.00
Topline Sec. BankIslami Pakistan 200,000 10.81
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 10.81
AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 1,000,000 10.00
Pearl Sec. 1,400,000 10.12
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,400,000 10.07
Topline Sec. Century Paper 5,000 106.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 106.25
Topline Sec. Cyan Limited 2,500 41.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 41.00
Arif Habib Ltd. D.G.Cement 500 112.50
Topline Sec. 27,000 113.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 27,500 113.78
D.J.M. Sec. Descon Oxychem 500 26.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 26.09
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Dynea Pak 200 220.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 220.00
JS Global Cap. E.F.U.Gen.Ins. 500,000 114.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 114.49
Topline Sec. EFG Hermes Pakistan 16,500 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,500 24.00
Topline Sec. Exide Pak. Ltd. 2,000 340.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 340.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 356,500 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 356,500 15.00
Topline Sec. First Habib Mod. 11,500 9.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,500 9.15
Topline Sec. Flying Cement Co. 10,000 13.42
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 13.42
Pearl Sec. Int. Industries 24,000 200.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,000 200.75
Topline Sec. International Steels 15,000 85.23
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 85.23
Fortune Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 513,500 20.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 513,500 20.00
Y.H. Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 1,300,000 14.56
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 14.56
Topline Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 25,000 44.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 44.10
Topline Sec. Nishat Chunian Power 136,000 14.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 136,000 14.22
Topline Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 100,000 4.24
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 4.24
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Packages Limited 115,900 470.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,900 470.00
Topline Sec. Pak Elektron 21,500 31.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,500 31.95
Topline Sec. Pak Oilfields 2,000 365.34
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 365.34
Darson Sec. Pak Refinery 125,000 24.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 24.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 150,000 11.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 11.00
Topline Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 12,070 84.18
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,070 84.18
Topline Sec. Pioneer Cement 1,000 126.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 126.75
Ghani Osman Sec. Security Paper 100 139.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 139.50
Ghani Osman Sec. Shaheen Insurance 500 4.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 4.80
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Sui Northern Gas 116,000 42.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 116,000 42.00
Insight Sec. Tariq Glass 10,000 94.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 94.00
High Land Securities TPL Corp Ltd. 10,000 6.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 6.50
Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,500,000 165.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 165.00
BMA Capital Unity Foods Limited 75,000 41.50
Topline Sec. 20,000 41.22
High Land Securities 300 41.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 95,300 41.44
===============================================================================================
Total Turnover 8,809,770
===============================================================================================
