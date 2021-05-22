KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (May 21, 2021).

=============================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================================== K & I Global Atlas Battery 4,700 270.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,700 270.00 Topline Sec. BankIslami Pakistan 200,000 10.81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 10.81 AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 1,000,000 10.00 Pearl Sec. 1,400,000 10.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,400,000 10.07 Topline Sec. Century Paper 5,000 106.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 106.25 Topline Sec. Cyan Limited 2,500 41.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 41.00 Arif Habib Ltd. D.G.Cement 500 112.50 Topline Sec. 27,000 113.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 27,500 113.78 D.J.M. Sec. Descon Oxychem 500 26.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 26.09 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Dynea Pak 200 220.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 220.00 JS Global Cap. E.F.U.Gen.Ins. 500,000 114.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 114.49 Topline Sec. EFG Hermes Pakistan 16,500 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,500 24.00 Topline Sec. Exide Pak. Ltd. 2,000 340.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 340.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 356,500 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 356,500 15.00 Topline Sec. First Habib Mod. 11,500 9.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,500 9.15 Topline Sec. Flying Cement Co. 10,000 13.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 13.42 Pearl Sec. Int. Industries 24,000 200.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,000 200.75 Topline Sec. International Steels 15,000 85.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 85.23 Fortune Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 513,500 20.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 513,500 20.00 Y.H. Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 1,300,000 14.56 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 14.56 Topline Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 25,000 44.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 44.10 Topline Sec. Nishat Chunian Power 136,000 14.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 136,000 14.22 Topline Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 100,000 4.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 4.24 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Packages Limited 115,900 470.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,900 470.00 Topline Sec. Pak Elektron 21,500 31.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,500 31.95 Topline Sec. Pak Oilfields 2,000 365.34 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 365.34 Darson Sec. Pak Refinery 125,000 24.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 24.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 150,000 11.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 11.00 Topline Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 12,070 84.18 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,070 84.18 Topline Sec. Pioneer Cement 1,000 126.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 126.75 Ghani Osman Sec. Security Paper 100 139.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 139.50 Ghani Osman Sec. Shaheen Insurance 500 4.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 4.80 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Sui Northern Gas 116,000 42.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 116,000 42.00 Insight Sec. Tariq Glass 10,000 94.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 94.00 High Land Securities TPL Corp Ltd. 10,000 6.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 6.50 Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,500,000 165.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 165.00 BMA Capital Unity Foods Limited 75,000 41.50 Topline Sec. 20,000 41.22 High Land Securities 300 41.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 95,300 41.44 =============================================================================================== Total Turnover 8,809,770 ===============================================================================================

