Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 22 May 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Ittehad Chemicals Limited #     14-05-2021    21-05-2021                                 21-05-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Limited           16-05-2021    22-05-2021
Pakistan Reinsurance
Company Limited                 17-05-2021    24-05-2021     25% (F)      05-05-2021     24-05-2021
Allawasaya Textile &
Finishing Mills Limited #       18-05-2021    24-05-2021                                 24-05-2021
Unilever Pakistan
Foods Limited                   18-05-2021    24-05-2021    2280% (i)     06-05-2021
EFG Hermes Pakistan
Limited #                       18-05-2021    25-05-2021                                 25-05-2021
Biafo Industries Limited        18-05-2021    25-05-2021    20% (ii)      06-05-2021
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited                 19-05-2021    25-05-2021    27.5% (F)     17-05-2021     25-05-2021
Avanceon Limited                19-05-2021    26-05-2021                                 26-05-2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited       20-05-2021    26-05-2021    200% (i)      18-05-2021
Bank Alfalah Limited #          20-05-2021    27-05-2021                                 27-05-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima
Fertilizer Company Limited      18-05-2021    28-05-2021
Service Fabrics Limited #       21-05-2021    28-05-2021                                 29-05-2021
Dadabhoy Sack Limited #         22-05-2021    28-05-2021                                 28-05-2021
The Crescent Textile
Mills Limited                   23-05-2021    29-05-2021     25% R*       20-05-2021
The Bank of Khyber #            24-05-2021    31-05-2021                                 31-05-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited                     24-05-2021    31-05-2021    20% R***      20-05-2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited  25-05-2021    31-05-2021     10% (i)      21-05-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                30-05-2021    31-05-2021
Atlas Battery Limited           26-05-2021    02-06-2021    100% (i)      24-05-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Limited                    21-05-2021    04-06-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited      28-05-2021    04-06-2021     20% (i)      26-05-2021
Avanceon Limited                29-05-2021    04-06-2021   10%(F),20%B    27-05-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan
L imited                        01-06-2021    07-06-2021     20% (i)      28-05-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills
Limited                         02-06-2021    08-06-2021     50% (i)      31-05-2021
AGP Limited #                   03-06-2021    09-06-2021                                 09-06-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Limited #     04-06-2021    10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Nimir Resins L imited #         04-06-2021    10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited       09-06-2021    15-06-2021    426% (F)      07-06-2021     15-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited       10-06-2021    16-06-2021     40% (i)      08-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 11-06-2021    17-06-2021    18% (iii)     09-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank
Limited                         11-06-2021    17-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-E lectric
Limited                         14-06-2021    17-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited               14-06-2021    20-06-2021     8% (i)       10-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited                         14-06-2021    20-06-2021     35% (i)      10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited (Preference)  14-06-2021    20-06-2021    2.7% (i)      10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited                   12-06-2021    21-06-2021   10%(i),20%B    10-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited            14-06-2021    21-06-2021     44% (i)      10-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited       15-06-2021    21-06-2021    120% (i)      11-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited             10-06-2021    24-06-2021    135% (F)      08-06-2021     24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited             18-06-2021    24-06-2021     45% (i)      16-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited                         22-06-2021    28-06-2021     35% (i)      18-06-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.10/- per Ordinary share *

Book Closure for entitlement of Acquisition of Shares **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

