Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (May 21, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 155.49 151.92 GBP 220.48 215.39 EUR 190.23 185.81 JPY 1.4284 1.3954 SAR 41.50 40.46 AED 42.34 41.35 =================================

