Currency notes: exchange rates
22 May 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (May 21, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 155.49 151.92
GBP 220.48 215.39
EUR 190.23 185.81
JPY 1.4284 1.3954
SAR 41.50 40.46
AED 42.34 41.35
=================================
