World
Saudi Arabia welcomes declaration of ceasefire in Gaza strip
- The statement reaffirmed the kingdom's continuation of efforts with allies to reach a resolution.
22 May 2021
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia on Friday welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in the Gaza strip and said it appreciates the Egyptian and international efforts in this regard, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing a Foreign Ministry statement.
