ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mexican peso dips on central bank shake-up, Chile lags for the week

  • Chilean peso set to lose 2.7% this week.
  • Latam FX down this week.
  • Argentine stocks near record highs.
Reuters 21 May 2021

Mexico's peso fell on Friday after the government said it would replace central bank head Alejandro Diaz de Leon after his term ends this year, while Chile's peso led losses for the week on political concerns and falling copper prices.

The Mexican peso fell 0.4% after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would not propose a new term for Governor Leon after his tenure ends on Dec. 31, and instead nominate an economist with "social dimension."

The move comes amid speculation that the central bank will begin hiking rates this year, as inflation in Mexico heats up.

"We have had precedents where finance ministers or those type of people come in and it brings the central bank and the (government) administration closer together, which brings the question of central bank independence, but we will have to wait and see", said Viktor Szabo, a portfolio manager at ABRDN.

Chile's peso rose 0.4% on Friday but was set for a weekly loss of about 2.7%, its worst in nearly two months, after the country's ruling party failed to secure a majority in the body that will draft the new constitution, with independent candidates getting more votes.

A drop in copper prices also hurt the currency of the world's largest producer of the red metal, while no. 2 producer Peru's sol was set to lose about 1.7% this week.

Chilean stocks lagged their peers this week with a more-than 10% loss.

Broader Latam currencies fell, with MSCI's regional index down 0.3%, and was set to lose about 0.8% this week.

Risk-driven assets, particularly in emerging markets, tumbled earlier in the week after the minutes of the Fed's last meeting showed more talk of stimulus tapering at the bank than previously thought.

While the deadline for the Fed to consider tapering is still a way off, investors fear a continued rise in US inflation could bring the date forward.

Colombia's peso, which fell 0.4% on Friday, was also set to lose more than 1% this week, after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the country to "junk," or sub-investment grade, status.

Brazil's real shed 0.7% and was set for its worst week in nearly two months.

Argentina's peso was flat. The country said it will tighten COVID-19 lockdown measures due to a severe second wave of the virus.

However, Argentine stocks recently hit record highs as tight capital controls on the peso saw equities become the favored means of retaining exposure to the country.

Chile's peso Latin American currencies Latam FX Cuban peso Mexico peso Latam currencies

Mexican peso dips on central bank shake-up, Chile lags for the week

Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman

'Public opinion is changing worldwide, Palestinians will have their own country one day,' says PM Khan

Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters