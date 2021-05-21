ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
May 21, 2021
Kia set to launch first fully electric vehicle EV6 in 2022

  • This will be the Korean automaker’s first fully electric vehicle and not a plug-in hybrid like Niro.
  • The EV6 will be launched in the United States market by early to mid-2022.
Syed Ahmed 21 May 2021

2021 is the year of electric vehicles as all major players have rolled out or announced new EVs. Kia is the latest company to jump the bandwagon with its EV6.

This will be the Korean automaker’s first fully electric vehicle and not a plug-in hybrid like Niro. The EV6 will be launched in the United States market by early to mid-2022. It would be interesting to see if Kia’s upcoming EV6 be as impressive as some of its hybrid cars.

According to the Korean car manufacturer, the EV6 will offer several powertrain options that range from 167 to 576 hp.

The base trim level features a single electric motor and a 58 kWh battery pack that will send all its power to the rear wheels.

Meanwhile, the extended-range version will have a similar powertrain though with a larger battery of 77 kWh. This one will offer a range of up to 300 miles or 482 km on a single charge.

The more powerful version of the EV6 will feature a dual-electric motor setup and a 77 kWh battery pack. The base version with a dual-electric motor variety of the EV6 will make 313 hp, and the top-tier GT trim level will make 576 hp aside from its capability to run from standstill to 60 km/h in around 3.6 seconds.

According to Kia, the EV6 can be charged at DC fast-charging stations at the rate of up to 350 kW. The automaker claims that with this capability, the vehicle can add up to 70 miles of range within five minutes. Meanwhile, the battery pack can go from 10 to 80 percent of charge in 18 minutes.

So what’s the cost?

It is said that the price of the EV6 will start at $45,000 and go up to $55,000 for the top-of-the-line GT variant.

Kia’s EVs should not be taken lightly. The Korean auto maker’s Soul EV won the World ‘Best Urban Car’ of 2020 at the World Car of the Year awards with a plug-in. Now, the stakes is high as the company finally attempts to 100% electric with EV6.

