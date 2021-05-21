ANL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.57%)
Pakistan

Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman

  • Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani has condemned the incident, saying the terrorists had planted a bomb to target the rally being held by JUI (Nazryati) to express solidarity with the people of Palestine
  • The explosion occurred near the vehicle of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Nazryati) leader Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni
  • The intensity of the blast was so severe that it damaged nearby buildings and cars
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 21 May 2021

(Karachi) Six people were killed and several others injured as a bomb exploded near the vehicle of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Nazryati) leader Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni in Chaman, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, the incident occurred at Shaheed Sajid Khan Mohmand Road. The intensity of the blast was so severe that it damaged nearby buildings and cars. Reportedly, Maulana Luni was critically injured in the incident.

Soon after the incident, law enforcement personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. The investigation team and bomb disposal unit were at the site gathering evidence and collecting information.

After the blast, the emergency was declared in hospitals in Chaman in order to ensure the treatment of blast victims. At least 13 injured were brought to different hospitals.

The police said that three to four kilograms of an explosive device with ball bearings were used in the incident.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani has condemned the incident, saying the terrorists had planted a bomb to target the rally being held by JUI to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

He added that the area where the explosion took place is situated near the Pak-Afghan border.

Last month, an explosion at a luxury hotel in Quetta killed at least four people and wounded 13. The explosion rocked the parking area of Serena hotel where at least seven vehicles were damaged.

