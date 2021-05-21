ANL 31.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
ASC 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
ASL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
AVN 87.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
BYCO 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
DGKC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
EPCL 50.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.24%)
FCCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.15%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
HASCOL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.27%)
HUBC 77.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.27%)
JSCL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 39.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.97%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.94%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.32%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 83.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.58%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.87%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 42.52 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.83%)
TRG 173.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.29%)
UNITY 40.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.65%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.32 (0.84%)
BR30 25,716 Increased By ▲ 190.23 (0.75%)
KSE100 45,845 Increased By ▲ 270.85 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,690 Increased By ▲ 114.59 (0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

COVID-19 death tolls are likely a "significant undercount", WHO says

  • "The challenge is that the reported COVID-19 [death toll figures] is an undercount of that full impact," Msemburi said.
Reuters 21 May 2021

GENEVA: Official tolls showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be a "significant undercount", the World Health Organization said on Friday, saying 6-8 million people may have died so far.

Presenting its annual World Health Statistics report, the WHO estimated that total deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 were at least 3 million last year or 1.2 million more than officially reported.

"We are likely facing a significant undercount of total deaths directly and indirectly attributed to COVID-19," it said.

The UN agency officially estimates that around 3.4 million people have died directly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic by May 2021.

"...This number would truly be two to three times higher. So I think safely about 6 to 8 million deaths could be an estimate on a cautionary note," said Samira Asma, WHO's Assistant Director-General in its data and analytics division at a virtual press briefing.

WHO data analyst William Msemburi said that this estimate included both unreported COVID-19 deaths as well as indirect deaths due to the lack of hospital capacity and restrictions on movements among other factors.

"The challenge is that the reported COVID-19 [death toll figures] is an undercount of that full impact," Msemburi said.

The WHO did not give a breakdown of the figure, referred to by health experts as ""excess mortality".

World Health Organization COVID 19, UN agency officially Samira Asma

COVID-19 death tolls are likely a "significant undercount", WHO says

As Gaza ceasefire takes hold, Pakistan marks day of solidarity with the Palestinian people

Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters