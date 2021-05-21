Markets
European stocks trade mixed at open
- In initial trade, London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,013.02 points compared with the close on Thursday.
21 May 2021
LONDON: European stock markets diverged Friday, one day after rebounding on economic optimism, as dealers mulled a mixed performance in Asia.
In initial trade, London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,013.02 points compared with the close on Thursday.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose by 0.4 percent to 15,425.21 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.5 percent to 6,374.60.
European equities had rallied Thursday after EU member states reached a deal paving the way for a Covid-19 certificate to open up travel in Europe.
Wall Street jumped overnight following another positive reading on US jobless claims.
However, Asia wavered on Friday as investors balanced economic optimism against stubborn fears of high inflation.
Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar
European stocks trade mixed at open
PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2
PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential
All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab
Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire
Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark
William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview
Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end
Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'
Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance
Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction
Read more stories
Comments