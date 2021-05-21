Spot gold signals mixed

SINGAPORE: Signals are mixed for spot gold, as it moves sideways around a resistance at $1,875 per ounce.

After piercing above the resistance twice, the metal failed to stand firm above this level. It is doubtful that gold could extend towards $1,921, if it remains sluggish.

After failing to break $1,893, the metal was unable to break $1,884. That is a disappointing move. Bulls seem unconfident to push the price higher.

Support is at $1,859, a break below which could cause a fall into the $1,830-$1,847 range. On the daily chart, the metal is struggling around a resistance at $1,874.

Instead of shooting up towards $1,921, it has somehow lost its bullish momentum.

There might be the second pullback towards a trendline, or worse, a deep correction towards $1,828.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.