Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises
21 May 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session following upbeat domestic employment data, and tracking a rebound on Wall Street buoyed by gains in technology stocks.
The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 22.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had its best day in nearly two weeks on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,459.44 in early trade.
