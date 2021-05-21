Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session following upbeat domestic employment data, and tracking a rebound on Wall Street buoyed by gains in technology stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 22.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had its best day in nearly two weeks on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,459.44 in early trade.