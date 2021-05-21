Technology
China says ByteDance, Baidu, Microsoft improperly collected user data
- China Cyberspace Administration also named American tech giant Microsoft and its two products Bing and LinkedIn in a statement.
21 May 2021
BEIJING: China's internet watchdog said on Friday that companies including ByteDance, Baidu and Kuaishou had improperly collected user data.
China Cyberspace Administration also named American tech giant Microsoft and its two products Bing and LinkedIn in a statement.
