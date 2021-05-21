World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,769
- The reported death toll rose by 226 to 87,128, the tally showed.
21 May 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,769 to 3,635,162 data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 226 to 87,128, the tally showed.
