World
Biden sees 'genuine opportunity' after Gaza ceasefire
21 May 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed a ceasefire announced by Israel and Hamas as "a genuine opportunity to make progress" after 11 days of deadly fighting.
"I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I'm committed to working toward it," Biden said at the White House, hailing Egypt's role in brokering the agreement.
