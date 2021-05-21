Buzdar, Rashid exchange views on current political situation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting with Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, here on Thursday exchanged views over current political situation, matters concerning Jehangir Khan Tareen and his group and other matters of mutual interest, sources said.

Sheikh Rashid termed the chief minister as a frontline lieutenant of PM Imran Khan and announced to stand with him. The PTI government is stronger than before under PM Imran Khan, he said, adding: “Ups and downs are a routine in politics and there is no element of anxiety.”

While restating his political vision, the CM said Punjab is administered as a team adding that he believes in the principles of tolerance and brotherhood in politics. He revealed that a special development package has been devised for Rawalpindi and full attention is paid to solve the city problems.

Talking to provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bukht and MPAs Asif Majeed, Muhammad Shafi, the CM said the wrong tradition of unjustified distribution of funds has been done away with to help the remote areas, including the district of Rahim Yar Khan, to benefit from the composite development process. The development package will ensure composite development of every district; he added and announced to visit Rahim Yar Khan soon.

He said the PTI is fully united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and no conspiracy will ever succeed. The government has never indulged in the politics of accusations because politics is meant for public service, he said.

Moreover, the CM chaired the special committee meeting at his office on Thursday, to remove disparity in the salaries of government employees.

The CM approved a 25 percent special allowance for government employees from June and turned down the suggestion to give 10 or 15 percent special allowance and directed to give 25 percent special allowance. He said more than 721,000 provincial government employees of grade one to 19 will be given special allowance while those already receiving special/executive allowance will not be included in it.

