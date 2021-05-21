521 new safe drinking water projects worth Rs1229m announced

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced 521 new safe drinking water projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) worth Rs1229 million in 14 districts of Punjab.

As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the promise to provide clean drinking water to the people will be fulfilled, the governor said while talking to the media at Governor House along with Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed and Chief Executive Zahid Pervez.

The governor Punjab said that new projects of PAPA are being launched in other districts of Punjab including Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Attock, Layyah and 100% transparency will be ensured in these projects.

To a query, he said the present government saved the country from economic bankruptcy through the most difficult decisions and today Pakistan is successfully advancing in the economic field. He said those who want to stop the development path will not succeed.

