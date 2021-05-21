ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
Exam preparations: New batch starts at CSS Corner

Recorder Report 21 May 2021

KARACHI: A new batch of CSS Corner 2022 for preparation of CSS exams has been started at Frere Hall and Ayesha Manzil campuses under the aegis of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to facilitate the CSS aspirants.

A large number of youth are participating in a four month course for which no fee is charged and at the same time every four to five best performing students participating in the course are being provided mentorship facility through a CSS officer.

The mentor will provide them with necessary information and instructions regarding CSS examination preparation.

Earlier, participants had registered for the new batch of CSS Corner, after which they have been given the opportunity to take regular classes.

Those who had appeared in the last batch had also re-registered to join the new batch. During this first CSS course of its kind in Pakistan, expert and experienced current and former CSS officers are guiding and assisting young people to prepare for the civil service exam.

The aspirants are also provided free training materials so that they can pass the CSS exam and build a better future.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, who is overseeing the CSS courses, asked the students to participate with full attention and diligence to get more from the experienced officers.

“CSS is the highest level of civil service in Pakistan in which only those candidates who have shown exceptional ability can pass,” he added.

He added that Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has also visited CSS classes and termed the experience as useful. The Administrator also directed to continue these classes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

