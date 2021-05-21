KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== TPL Corp Limited - - - - 10.06.2021 04.06.2021 11:30.a.m. to10.06.2021 EOGM Mirpurkhas Sugar 31.03.2021 - 36.041 2.67 - - Mills Limited Half Year Sakrand Sugar 31.12.2020 - 1.641 0.04 - - Mills Limited 1stQuarter ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021