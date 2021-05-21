Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
21 May 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
TPL Corp Limited - - - - 10.06.2021 04.06.2021
11:30.a.m. to10.06.2021
EOGM
Mirpurkhas Sugar 31.03.2021 - 36.041 2.67 - -
Mills Limited Half Year
Sakrand Sugar 31.12.2020 - 1.641 0.04 - -
Mills Limited 1stQuarter
===============================================================================================================
