Morgan Stanley CEO shakes up leadership in search for successor

  • The Wall Street bank named its institutional securities business chief Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein, the head of its wealth management unit, as co-presidents.
  • The shake-up comes days after JPMorgan Chase & Co named Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak, widely seen as the two top contenders for the CEO role, as co-heads of its consumer and community bank.
Reuters 20 May 2021

Morgan Stanley announced a slew of leadership changes on Thursday, firing the starting gun on the competition to replace Chief Executive Officer James Gorman in the coming years.

The Wall Street bank named its institutional securities business chief Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein, the head of its wealth management unit, as co-presidents.

It also appointed investment management chief Dan Simkowitz as co-head of strategy alongside Pick and made finance boss Jon Pruzan chief operating officer.

"I am highly confident one of them will be the CEO in the future," Gorman said earlier in an interview with Bloomberg.

Gorman, who joined the bank in 2006 and took over as CEO in 2010, has informed the board of his plans to stay on for at least three more years, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The shake-up comes days after JPMorgan Chase & Co named Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak, widely seen as the two top contenders for the CEO role, as co-heads of its consumer and community bank.

Saperstein runs Morgan Stanley's wealth management business, which Gorman has been trying to build out with moves like the $13 billion purchase of trading platform E*Trade last year to insulate the bank from weak periods for trading and investment banking.

The unit's revenue surged 47% in the first quarter to account for roughly half of the bank's total revenue.

Morgan Stanley has also benefited from an unprecedented boom in dealmaking that drove a 66% jump in revenue at its institutional securities unit, which is led by Pick.

The bank on Thursday also named Sharon Yeshaya, the head of investor relations, as CFO.

