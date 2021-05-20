ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 kills 5 more in Hyderabad

  • The positivity rate has dropped in the district to 9 percent.
APP 20 May 2021

HYDERABAD: The coronavirus claimed 5 more lives of the patients admitted in the Liaquat University Hospital’s COVID-19 wards on Wednesday, taking the death toll in last 14 months to 383.

According to the statistics released by the district administration, as many as 1,154 tests were performed during the last 24 hours out of which 102 people were tested positive with the virus.

The positivity rate, however, has dropped in the district to 9 percent.

Some 2,153 active cases of COVID-19 still exist in Hyderabad and among them 2,108 are under the home isolation, 30 are admitted in LUH, 6 in Agha Khan University Hospital, 5 in SIUT 2 in DUHS and one each in Tabba Heart Institute and SIDH.

Among the 106 beds in LUH’s intensive care units and high dependency units at the hospital’s Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches, only 23 were occupied by Wednesday night while 83 were vacant.

The district health authorities vaccinated 69,120 people of Hyderabad against the virus by Wednesday night while 24,348 have also received the second doses of their vaccines.

