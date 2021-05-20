ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
Pakistan

Present govt to ensure protection of women: Shaukat

  • Yousufzai said that the time has come for women to be given rights in accordance with Islamic teachings and the Constitution of Pakistan.
APP 20 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Islam has given the highest rights and dignity to women.

The present government will enact effective legislation to ensure the protection of women and make them economically strong.

Laws banning underage marriages are in the final stages.

He expressed these views while speaking to the media during the signing ceremony of the MoU between the Parliamentary Women's Caucus and UN Women.

Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan Khan, Chairperson Parliamentary Women's Caucus Dr. Sameera Shams, UN Women Representative in Pakistan Sharmila Rasool and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Representative Zainab Qaiser besides women MPAs were also present.

Shaukat Yousufzai said that the time has come for women to be given rights in accordance with Islamic teachings and the Constitution of Pakistan.

Any laws that are not in conflict with Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan must be passed by the Assembly.

Shaukat Yousafzai assured that the present government would not hinder the development of women.

Women constitute 52% of our population and they should be represented in every field. He said that the government wants women to come forward in every field.

Shaukat Yousafzai Constitution of Pakistan

Present govt to ensure protection of women: Shaukat

