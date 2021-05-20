Business & Finance
European Commission signs third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer for 1.8bn vaccine doses
- The contract reserves the doses on behalf of all European Union member states, between end 2021 to 2023, the statement added. The contract requires that the vaccine production is based in the EU and that essential components are sourced from the EU.
Updated 20 May 2021
The European Commission said on Thursday that it signed a third contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc for an additional 1.8 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
