77 more deaths, 1,189 new infections reported in Punjab

  • The Punjab Health Department has conducted 4,887,317 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 293,228 patients have recovered in the province.
APP 20 May 2021

LAHORE: As many as 1,189 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday, while the pandemic claimed 77 more lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 9,640.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 331,102.

The P&SHD confirmed that 483 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, six in Kasur, 19 in Sheikhupura, 10 in Nankana Sahib, 111 in Rawalpindi, one in Attock, two in Jhelum, three in Chakwal, 19 in Gujranwala, two in Hafizabad, one in Mandi Bahauddin, 17 in Sialkot, 12 in Gujrat, 87 in Faisalabad, 20 in Toba Tek Singh, 9 in Chiniot, 12 in Jhang, 23 in Sargodha, two each in Mianwali and Khushab, 11 in Bhakkar, 116 in Multan, 18 in Vehari, 18 in Khanewal, two in Lodharan, 10 in Muzaffargarh, 22 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 77 in Rahimyar Khan, 45 in Bahawalpur, four in Bahawalnagar, two in Okara, 11 in Pakpattan and 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has conducted 4,887,317 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 293,228 patients have recovered in the province.

The department advised people to contact 1033 immediately on appearance of symptoms of coronavirus.

