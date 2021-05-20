ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares settle lower as metals, private lenders drag

  • The blue-chip Nifty 50 index closed 0.83% lower at 14,906.05 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.68% lower at 49,564.86 after trading flat for most of the day. Most major sub-indexes closed in the red.
  • Financial stocks, which had cushioned losses earlier in the day, gave up gains. Index heavyweight ICICI Bank fell 1.1% and HDFC Bank settled 1.6% lower.
Reuters Updated 20 May 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower for a second straight session on Thursday, as metal stocks fell after China said it would stabilise commodity markets and major private banks gave up early gains.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index closed 0.83% lower at 14,906.05 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.68% lower at 49,564.86 after trading flat for most of the day. Most major sub-indexes closed in the red.

Metal stocks were the biggest drag during the session, with the Nifty metal index shedding 3.2%. It fell as much as 3.9% after China said it would strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" increases in prices.

Financial stocks, which had cushioned losses earlier in the day, gave up gains. Index heavyweight ICICI Bank fell 1.1% and HDFC Bank settled 1.6% lower.

"There is a sense of fear about what might come next on the inflation front ... this is driving participants to book some profits in recent gainers," said A.K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai.

Investor sentiment, which was upbeat at the start of the week, took a hit on Wednesday after global stocks receded over worries about an uptick in US inflation. Both the Nifty and Sensex had settled 0.5% lower in the previous session.

Among the few gainers on Thursday, auto component maker Bosch Ltd closed up 7.2% after it reported a jump in March-quarter net profit.

In broader Asia, stocks paused after minutes from the US Federal Reserve's last policy meeting flagged the possibility of a debate on scaling back asset purchases and diminished risk appetite.

Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex India's NSE Nifty 50 index bluechip Nifty 50 index

Indian shares settle lower as metals, private lenders drag

BBC to publish report into Diana interview

FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters