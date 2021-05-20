Sindh allows citizens aged 18, above traveling abroad to get vaccinated

The Sindh government allowed on Thursday citizens aged 18 and above intending to travel abroad to get themselves vaccinated against the novel virus.

Currently, people aged 30 and above are being inoculated. However, the government has decided to lift the COVID-19 vaccine age restriction for people intending to travel abroad for employment or higher studies.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department told DAWN that the decision was taken as people had to face difficulties because some countries require confirmation of vaccination before granting permission to enter. Citizens holding a valid student visa or work permit will be allowed to be given the coronavirus vaccine shot.

Meanwhile, Sindh has said that it will not ease coronavirus restrictions due to the alarming surge in coronavirus cases. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his concern and said that on May 19 there were 2,076 cases which is a positivity of 10.2 percent.

The Sindh health department tweeted that unless standard operating procedures were followed, strict action will be taken to control the increase in infection rates.