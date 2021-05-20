ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
May 20, 2021
World

New India cyclone warning as death toll rises

  • The cyclone weakened as it moved northeast, dumping heavy rain in Allahabad and New Delhi, which reportedly had its wettest and coolest day in May in 70 years.
AFP 20 May 2021

AHMEDABAD: A major new storm was brewing in the Bay of Bengal off India's east coast on Thursday, forecasters warned just days after the biggest cyclone to hit the west of the country in decades left at least 110 people confirmed dead.

Scientists say cyclones in the densely-populated region, currently reeling from coronavirus, are becoming both more frequent and stronger as climate change leads to warmer sea temperatures.

Even before Cyclone Tauktae hammered the coast late Monday, torrential downpours at its outer bands and strong winds killed around 20 people in western and southern India.

In Gujarat where winds smashed windows, felled tens of thousands of trees and knocked out power for huge numbers of people, the number of dead rose to 53, officials said late Wednesday.

The toll could rise further, however, with local newspapers saying almost 80 people had died in the state, many killed by collapsing houses or walls.

Around 200,000 were evacuated before the cyclone arrived and no serious problems were reported at Covid hospitals, however.

The cyclone weakened as it moved northeast, dumping heavy rain in Allahabad and New Delhi, which reportedly had its wettest and coolest day in May in 70 years.

The storm also pummeled offshore oil installations with waves up to eight metres (26 feet) high, dislodging one oil rig and several support vessels with around 700 people on board.

Around 600 had been rescued by the navy but 38 remain missing from an accommodation barge for oil workers that ripped free of its anchors in the storm and sank.

Coronavirus India TAUKTAE cyclones

