May 20, 2021
Pakistan

Kidney Hill corruption case: AC to indict Mandviwalla, others on 24th

Recorder Report 20 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday fixed May 24 as indictment date for former deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla and other accused in Kidney Hills corruption reference.

Announcing the verdict, the accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir who had reserved the verdict of the case, directed all the accused to ensure their attendance on next date of hearing so that charges could be framed against them.

Mandviwalla, who is a senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), did not appear before the court, while former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Aijaz Haroon appeared before the court.

A plea made by the counsel for Mandviwalla, seeking exemption from appearance of his client in the court was also rejected by the court. However, it said that decision to exempt him from appearing in the court would be taken after his indictment.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the acquittal pleas of Saleem Mandviwalla, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and Aijaz Haroon in Kidney Hill reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court had reserved its verdict after conclusion of arguments from both sides at large and later dismissed the acquittal cases filed by the accused.

The court instructed all accused to ensure their attendances in next hearing and adjourned hearing of the case till May 24.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Mandviwalla in an illegal land allotments case on January 13.

The anti-graft watchdog in its reference stated the accused sold government plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed – son of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed.

According to NAB, Mandviwalla had purchased fake shares in the name of his front-man by selling the plots.

NAB had also submitted a report to the court which stated that former PIA managing director Aijaz Haroon had also played a key role in selling illegal plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The NAB had nominated Saleem Mandviwalla, Aijaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Tariq Mehmood as offenders in the reference.

