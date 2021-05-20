‘14,679 police personnel vaccinated in Punjab’

LAHORE: Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police (Welfare) Agha Muhammad Yousuf has disclosed that as many as 14,679 police personnel between the age of 50 and 60 years have so far been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

The senior police officer shared this figure while informing participants of a meeting presided over by Punjab IGP Inam Ghani at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Wednesday.

He said that corona vaccines are now being administered to officers over 40 years of age in all districts of the province with the help of the government. Previously, he added, 14,679 police personnel between the age of 50 and 60 years were vaccinated against the corona virus.

