ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP govt to present people-friendly, pro-poor budget: CM

Recorder Report 20 May 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that financial budget for upcoming fiscal year will be the people-friendly and pro-poor budget of the provincial government.

He was addressing an inaugural ceremony of low-cost family flats project constructed for industrial workers at Peshawar on Wednesday. Provincial Minister for Labor Shaukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and other higher authorities also attended the ceremony.

The project comprising 2056 family flats has been completed with the total cost of over Rs. 5 billion. These flats will be provided to industrial workers on ownership basis through balloting in a fair and transparent manner.

Chief Minister said that government would provide subsidy of Rs. 0.3 million to workers for the purpose. This project was delayed due to non provision of funds in the past, but since the inception of incumbent federal and provincial

governments, the completion of the project was focused.

The chief minister said that in the upcoming budget special focus will be to developmental projects aimed at well being of vulnerable and middle class of the society adding that a project for provision of honorarium to registered Aiama-e-Kiram of the province will also be included in it.

“Incumbent provincial government is going all out to materialize the Prime Minister’s Imran Khan’s vision for establishing a welfare state on the model of Riasat-e-Madina,” he added and said that all the directives of Prime Minister in this regard would be implemented.

He termed the family flats constructed for industrial workers as historic project through which industrial workers would get the facility of their own house.

He also announced establishing a hospital in the said labor colony to provide healthcare facilities to laborers at their doorstep.

The Chief Minister said that, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision the incumbent government was taking pragmatic steps for the welfare of common citizens. He added that since the extension of Sehat Sahulat Program to 100 percent population of the province thousands of families are getting quality treatment facilities free of cost.

He stated that keeping in view the role of laborers in the economy of country, their welfare and protection of rights was among the priorities of his government adding that the incumbent government took visible steps in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mahmood Khan Kamran Bangash Imran Khan Sehat Sahulat Programme provincial government Kazim Niaz

KP govt to present people-friendly, pro-poor budget: CM

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Progress observed in 18 PSEs’ sell-off process

ECC, CCoP meetings put off

Prototype EVMs put on display

Pakistan, China to have better road connectivity soon

Supply of disposable syringes exempted from GST: ATIR

NCOC eases restrictions

MoITT drafts ‘National Freelancing Facilitation Policy 2021’

AGP to carry out special audit of PASSCO

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.