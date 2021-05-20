‘Siraj Kassam Teli Endowment Fund’ set up at Karachi IBA

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration, Karachi is pleased to announce the establishment of the ‘Siraj Kassam Teli Endowment Fund’ to support the financially challenged yet meritorious students at the institute.

In a ceremony held at the IBA Main campus, Nusair Teli, Director, Pak Beverages Ltd. and son of renowned industrialist, late Siraj Qasim Teli, handed over a cheque worth Rs8 million to the Executive Director (ED), IBA, Dr S Akbar Zaidi. The fund will aid the recipients in pursuing their undergraduate degree at the IBA.

Speaking on the occasion, Nusair Teli said, “I wish to take forward my father’s mission to help the underprivileged people in Karachi which also extends to provision of quality education to the youth.” The Dr Akbar Zaidi thanked Nusair for his support to the IBA in its mission and appreciated him on carrying forward his father’s legacy.

The IBA, with the help of its donors and philanthropic organisations, manages a financial assistance programme which aids approximately 30 percent of its students every year. Since 2016, around 9,000 students have been granted financial assistance amounting to Rs1.2 billion.

