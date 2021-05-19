ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar pulls back from 6-year high as commodities fall

  • Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback.
  • Inflation in Canada rises to 3.4% in April.
  • Price of US oil falls 4%.
  • Canadian bond yields dip across the curve.
Reuters 19 May 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart on Wednesday as commodity prices fell sharply, while domestic data showed inflation climbing in April at the fastest pace in a decade but at a rate that was less than in the United States.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2106 to the greenback, or 82.60 US cents. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013.

Inflation in Canada rose to 3.4% in April from 2.2% in March, mostly due to the statistical comparison to last year when prices sank during pandemic shutdowns, data from Statistics Canada showed.

"The numbers are within expectations, a little bit stronger, not like a big blowout we saw in the US," said Darcy Briggs, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Canada. "It's just reflective of dynamics going on in COVID."

"It wasn't disjointed from consensus expectations like the US number was. I don't expect much in the way of reaction from the Bank of Canada," Briggs said.

Data last week showed US CPI shot up 4.2% in the 12 months through April.

Wall Street and commodity prices have been on a tear in recent months but were pressured on Wednesday by fears that rising inflation could force the US Federal Reserve to pare back its support soon.

Copper fell 3.3%, while oil, one of Canada's main exports, tumbled 4% to $62.87 a barrel. Rising coronavirus cases in Asia also weighed on oil.

The Bank of Canada has expressed concern about the strong dollar hurting exports, but soaring demand for commodities and a looming rebound in consumer spending are seen limiting the impact, economists said.

Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.558%.

Canadian currency Canadian GDP Canadian forex market Canadian bond yields Canadian inflation

Canadian dollar pulls back from 6-year high as commodities fall

Israeli airstrikes destroy the only COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza

Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan

FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party

Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters