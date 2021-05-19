ANL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.22%)
ASC 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.2%)
ASL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
AVN 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.68%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.48%)
EPCL 50.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.2%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.53%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.64%)
LOTCHEM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 9.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PRL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.08%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.5%)
TRG 177.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.61 (-3.07%)
UNITY 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,918 Decreased By ▼ -40.62 (-0.82%)
BR30 25,521 Decreased By ▼ -366.24 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,715 Decreased By ▼ -266.58 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,702 Decreased By ▼ -123.55 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Taiwan's MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Argentina

  • Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill, they said.
Reuters 19 May 2021

HAMBURG: Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased in a single consignment, all at an estimated premium of 268.25 US cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December 2021 corn contract, they said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill, they said.

