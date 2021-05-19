ANL 31.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.13%)
ASC 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.2%)
ASL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.51%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 113.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.4%)
EPCL 50.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.08%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
HASCOL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (7.64%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.35%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.64%)
LOTCHEM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 9.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.7%)
TRG 176.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-3.34%)
UNITY 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -39.52 (-0.8%)
BR30 25,518 Decreased By ▼ -368.46 (-1.42%)
KSE100 45,717 Decreased By ▼ -264.53 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,703 Decreased By ▼ -122.6 (-0.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Australia shares set for worst day in nearly 3 months as banks, miners drop

  • Woodside Petroleum Ltd fell 1.6%, while Santos Ltd lost as much as 2.9%.
Reuters 19 May 2021

Australian shares dropped the most in nearly three months on Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses, with banks and miners weighing heavily on the benchmark index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.7% to 6,943.9 by 0037 GMT, snapping a three-day winning streak, and was on track to mark its worst session since Feb. 26. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Tuesday.

Major indexes on Wall Street fell overnight, as a sharp decline in telecom stocks and weak housing starts data overshadowed strong retail earnings.

Investors now await minutes from the US Federal Reserve's April policy meeting later in the day. Rising inflationary pressure in the United States has been increasing investor speculation that the Fed could possibly raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.

A measure of Australian consumer sentiment fell in May to break a three-month winning streak, with the measure of family finances compared with a year ago down 5.4%.

Among sectors, miners fell as much as 2.8%, even as Chinese ironore futures rose overnight.

Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd fell 3%, while larger peer BHP Ltd fell 2.5%.

The heavyweight financial sector eyed its worst session in a week, with all the "Big Four" banks trading in the red.

Energy stocks were the biggest losers on the benhcmark index, snapping a four-session rally, as oil prices dropped overnight.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd fell 1.6%, while Santos Ltd lost as much as 2.9%.

Gold stocks also saw losses, with sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining Ltd on track to record its worst day in nearly three weeks.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 12,336.09.

Investors are awaiting the country's budget on Thursday, where the government is expected to unveil a smaller deficit and a more optimistic economic outlook.

