ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.37%)
ASC 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
AVN 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.83%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.23%)
EPCL 50.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.42%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
HASCOL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (7.64%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.3%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 9.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PRL 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
PTC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.82%)
TRG 176.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.31 (-3.45%)
UNITY 40.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -39.67 (-0.8%)
BR30 25,513 Decreased By ▼ -373.41 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,705 Decreased By ▼ -276.61 (-0.6%)
KSE30 18,700 Decreased By ▼ -126.31 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Australia shares set to open lower, NZ falls

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,405.73 in early trading.
Reuters 19 May 2021

Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking an overnight dip on Wall Street, while weaker oil prices are expected to weigh on domestic energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell sharply by 1.1%, an 84-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,405.73 in early trading.

