ANL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.31%)
ASC 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.07%)
ASL 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
AVN 87.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
DGKC 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.49%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HASCOL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (8.5%)
HUBC 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.92%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
MLCF 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
PAEL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
POWER 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
PPL 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.56%)
TRG 178.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.38%)
UNITY 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
BR100 4,942 Decreased By ▼ -16.46 (-0.33%)
BR30 25,697 Decreased By ▼ -190.02 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,882 Decreased By ▼ -99.76 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,768 Decreased By ▼ -57.59 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Congress passes bill to fight rise in anti-Asian crimes

  • Seniors have been attacked and businesses vandalized, while videos have shown Asian Americans getting stabbed, beaten up and otherwise confronted in public spaces.
AFP 19 May 2021

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers on Tuesday sent an anti-hate bill to President Joe Biden's desk that aims to prevent violence against Asian Americans, following an alarming rise in attacks including murders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The House of Representatives passed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act with a strong bipartisan vote of 364 to 62, weeks after it cleared the Senate with nearly unanimous support.

Biden backs the legislation, which will speed up reviews of Covid-related hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, expand public awareness about the problem, and provide state and local governments with guidance on how to combat hate crimes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was critical to send a unified message on the importance of strengthening the nation's defenses against anti-AAPI violence.

"Together, these steps will make a significant difference to address hate crimes in America -- not only during this pandemic, but for years to come," Pelosi said on the House floor.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki tweeted that Biden "looks forward to signing this important legislation into law at the White House later this week."

More than 6,600 incidences of anti-AAPI discrimination and violence were reported between March 2020 and March 2021, Pelosi said.

Seniors have been attacked and businesses vandalized, while videos have shown Asian Americans getting stabbed, beaten up and otherwise confronted in public spaces.

"These attacks are even more shameful in light of the heroism of our AAPI community during the pandemic," Pelosi said, noting the large numbers of Asian Americans serving as emergency responders and health care providers.

The worst attack came in March in Georgia, where a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged in the murder of eight people including six women of Asian origin who worked at massage parlors in and around Atlanta.

Nancy Pelosi US lawmakers coronavirus pandemic asian americans House Speaker anti AAPI discrimination

US Congress passes bill to fight rise in anti-Asian crimes

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Tareen forms like-minded group in National, Punjab assembly in setback to PTI

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia

US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt

Divestment of PPL, OGDCL shares opposed by PD

ECC all set to consider KE-public sector entities AA

SEZs: BoI seeks minimum turnover tax exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters