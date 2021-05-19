ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.86%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
AVN 88.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.85%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
DGKC 113.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.97%)
EPCL 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.14%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HASCOL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.58%)
HUBC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.44%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PPL 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
PRL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.79%)
TRG 178.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.43%)
UNITY 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.53%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.79%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By ▼ -15.62 (-0.31%)
BR30 25,709 Decreased By ▼ -177.58 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,899 Decreased By ▼ -82.51 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -43.78 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
33 dead, dozens missing as cyclone batters India

AFP Updated 19 May 2021

MAHUVA, (India): At least 33 people died and more than 90 were missing on Tuesday after a monster cyclone slammed India, compounding the country's woes as it posted a new record number of coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.

The swirling system dubbed Cyclone Tauktae is the latest in what experts say is a growing number of increasingly severe storms in the Arabian Sea as climate change warms its waters.

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after the storm hit the Gujarat coast in western India on Monday evening, leaving a trail of death and destruction.

Winds up to 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour smashed seafront windows and knocked over power lines and thousands of trees, blocking roads leading to affected areas, officials said.

"I have never experienced such intensity in my life," a hotel owner in the town of Bhavnagar said.

"It was pitch dark as power was cut off and winds were making a roaring sound. It was scary."

