33 dead, dozens missing as cyclone batters India

MAHUVA, (India): At least 33 people died and more than 90 were missing on Tuesday after a monster cyclone slammed India, compounding the country's woes as it posted a new record number of coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.

The swirling system dubbed Cyclone Tauktae is the latest in what experts say is a growing number of increasingly severe storms in the Arabian Sea as climate change warms its waters.

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after the storm hit the Gujarat coast in western India on Monday evening, leaving a trail of death and destruction.

Winds up to 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour smashed seafront windows and knocked over power lines and thousands of trees, blocking roads leading to affected areas, officials said.

"I have never experienced such intensity in my life," a hotel owner in the town of Bhavnagar said.

"It was pitch dark as power was cut off and winds were making a roaring sound. It was scary."