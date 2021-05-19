Pakistan, Turkey vow to raise Palestine issue at UNGA

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara wherein both the leaders vowed to unitedly raise the Palestine issue at the United Nations General Assembly.

The foreign minister, who arrived in Turkish capital on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive, on diplomatic mission to support Palestine, resolved that Pakistan would never leave the Palestinian people alone.

From Turkey, the foreign minister will leave for New York along with Turkish, Sudanese and Palestinian foreign ministers, on directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In New York, he will speak at the United Nations General Assembly session, meet various dignitaries and hold talks with local and international media representatives and present Pakistan’s views on the situation in Palestine.

Both the foreign ministers met at the Turkish foreign ministry and discussed the peace situation in Palestine.

The Turkish foreign minister lauded Foreign Minister Qureshi’s address at the foreign ministerial level emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday where the latter had reiterated Pakistan’s continued and fullest support for the people of Palestine.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also appreciated the firm and categorical stance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government on the issue of Palestine.