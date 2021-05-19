ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
Pakistan

Operation against water thieves to continue: minister

Recorder Report 19 May 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said operations against water thieves will continue till water theft from the city is completely eradicated. After a successful operation, water supply in the district South especially in Lyari and adjoining localities will improve by 20 to 25 percent.

The minister said this while inspecting the site after completion of major action by anti-theft cell Karachi Water and Sewerage Board against water thieves in Golimar area.

LG Secretary Syed Najam Shah and others were also accompanied the minister on the occasion.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the operation was carried out on the special instructions of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He said that water was being stolen in technical and scientific way under the Lyari river bridge. Illegal connections have been made in the water board lines going deep down. Similar kinds of water thefts have been identified in other areas of the city and action will also be taken there soon.

He said the water board teams were facing resistance from water mafia. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has asked Sindh Police Chief and Rangers to give full support to Water Board teams.

The provincial minister for local bodies added that the Sindh chief minister had also approved the setting up of an anti-water theft police station in the city. He said that no one will be spared, no matter how influential, action will be taken against everyone,” he said.

Earlier, the anti-water theft cell of KW&SB led by in-charge Rashid Siddiqui carried out a major action in Lyari River at Golimar area this morning. Police, Rangers and Sindh Police SSU took part in the operation. The water mafia was stealing millions of gallons of water meant for Lyari and adjoining areas and selling it to industries through illegal connections in the water board main lines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

