Free Palestinians from Israeli occupation: JI chief urges Muslim states for united efforts

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has appealed to the rulers of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey and Pakistan to set aside their minor differences and make united efforts to free the innocent Palestinian from Israeli occupation and atrocities.

According to media cell of JI at mansoora he was addressing a press conference in his hometown on Tuesday. He said that the JI was in contact with Palestinian leadership and Islamic organizations and charities all over the world since the day the Jewish forces had started recent attacks on Gaza.

The JI, he said, recently hosted an online conference to develop a joint strategy to extend the relief activities to under siege Gaza. The conference, he added, was attended by 222 delegates from 23 organizations and it was unanimously decided that all efforts would be made to extend relief activities and provide medical help and food to Palestinians, and all stake holders from Muslim world would also be taken on board for this purpose.

He said Hamas leaders Ismael Haniyeh and Khalid Masahal attended the conference and informed the participants about the latest situation in Gaza. Israeli forces, he said, destroyed the hospitals and schools in the area and hundreds of injured children and women needed quick medical relief.

