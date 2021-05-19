KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================= CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF MAY & JUNE 2021 ================================================= TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================= 17.05.2021 Monday 19.05.2021 Wednesday 18.05.2021 Tuesday 20.05.2021 Thursday 19.05.2021 Wednesday 21.05.2021 Friday 20.05.2021 Thursday 24.05.2021 Monday 21.05.2021 Friday 25.05.2021 Tuesday 24.05.2021 Monday 26.05.2021 Wednesday 25.05.2021 Tuesday 27.05.2021 Thursday 26.05.2021 Wednesday 28.05.2021 Friday 27.05.2021 Thursday 31.05.2021 Monday 28.05.2021 Friday 01.06.2021 Tuesday 31.05.2021 Monday 02.06.2021 Wednesday =================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021