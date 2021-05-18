ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
Pakistan

Four dead, several injured as massive dust storm hits Karachi under cyclone Tauktae

  • Heavy dust storms and rainfall hit the parts of Karachi on Tuesday afternoon under the influence of cyclone Tauktae.
  • Due to the gusty winds, the wall of a house in Baldia Town collapsed, killing at least one person.
Syed Ahmed Updated 18 May 2021

At least four people were dead and several others injured in many dust storm and rain-related incidents in Karachi on Tuesday.

The first casualty was reported in Gulshan-e-Ghazi of Baldia Town, where a man lost his life after the wall of his house collapsed due to a strong dust storm.

A couple also died in the Daba colony area of Baldia Town as the roof of their house collapsed. In another incident, an eight-year-old boy fell from the third floor of a residential building near Teen Talwar in Clifton due to gusty winds and downpours. The boy, identified as Shan, died on the spot.

Meanwhile, two women among seven people were injured in rain-related incidents in various parts of the metropolis. Injuries were also reported near Denso Hall and in Malir areas of the port city.

Heavy dust storms and rainfall hit the parts of Karachi on Tuesday afternoon under the influence of cyclone Tauktae.

Gusty winds blew through the city with intermittent showers in some areas, including Surjani Town, New Karachi, Yousuf Goth, Taisar Town, and Khuda Ki Basti.

The sudden change of weather marked an end to the severe spell of the heatwave that sizzled the port city over the last few days due to the suspension of sea breezes under the influence of the cyclone. The temperature in Karachi was recorded at 43°C Tuesday afternoon.

However, as a result of the gusty winds, power supply to several areas was affected, including Malir, Shah Faisal Town, Tariq bin Ziyad Society, Model Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jackson Market, Orangi, Landhi, and Korangi.

Twitter is rife with videos showing how the dust storm rattled top buildings and electricity poles in the port city.

The Karachi weather department said that the sweltering heat in Karachi will reduce from tomorrow, adding that the dark clouds will no longer be visible in Karachi in a couple of hours.

