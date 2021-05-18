ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.06%)
PM urges ministries for quick follow up on agreements with KSA

  • During PM Khan's three days visit to Saudi Arabia, a number of bilateral agreements/memoranda of understanding (MoU) were signed between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Ali Ahmed 18 May 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed ministries to ensure quick follow-ups of agreements signed with Saudi Arabia during Khan's recent visit to the kingdom.

As per a statement by the PM Office, recalling the keen interest of the Saudi leadership in forging closer cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields, in particular bilateral economic and investment ties, the Prime Minister urged the Ministries to ensure quick and robust follow-up on the outcomes.

The Prime Minister laid special emphasis on initiating agreements to promote Saudi investments in Pakistan. He tasked the Ministries to develop close liaison with their Saudi counterparts to develop tangible outcomes for the benefit of both countries, within a time-bound manner.

The Prime Minister stressed that significant potential existed in bilateral cooperation in trade, commerce, energy, tourism, and manpower export to Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting the potential of Saudi vision 2030, the Prime Minister mentioned the prospects of job opportunities in the skilled and semi-skilled sectors for Pakistanis in the coming decade, which, if optimally utilized, could help transform Pakistan’s economy and development.

During PM Khan's three days visit to Saudi Arabia, a number of bilateral agreements/memoranda of understanding (MoU) were signed between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The MoUs include agreement on cooperation in the field of combating crimes; agreement on the transfer of convicted individuals (prisoners); MoU on combating illicit traffic in narcotic drugs; psychotropic substances and precursor chemicals; and framework MoU for the financing of projects (totaling up to US$ 500 million) in energy, hydropower generation, infrastructure, transport and communication and water resource development.

Pakistan Saudi Arabia agreement Imran Khan MoUs

