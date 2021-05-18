ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.77%)
ASC 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.42%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
DGKC 115.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.69%)
FCCL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.31%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
HASCOL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
HUBC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
POWER 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
PRL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.82%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.03 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.94%)
TRG 176.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,939 Increased By ▲ 12.48 (0.25%)
BR30 25,732 Increased By ▲ 78.15 (0.3%)
KSE100 45,788 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,731 Increased By ▲ 13.61 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
FTSE 100 rises on commodity stocks, jobs data boost; Oxford Biomedica jumps

  • The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.8%.
Reuters 18 May 2021

London's FTSE 100 climbed on Tuesday, on gains in heavyweight mining and energy stocks, while a better-than expected jobs data strengthened views of a stronger economic recovery from pandemic-driven crash last year.

The blue-chip index rose 0.8%, with miners jumping 2% as they tracked higher copper and zinc prices.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell, and banking stocks gained more than 1% each.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.8%.

Official data showed Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell again to 4.8% between January and March, compared with a forecast of 4.9%.

Separate data for April also showed a further improvement in the labour market, with the number of employees on company payrolls in Britain increasing by 97,000 as companies adjusted to the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Oxford Biomedica surged 8% after it doubled the revenue expectation from its COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca.

