Markets
Hong Kong stocks finish morning higher
- The Hang Seng Index rose 1.25 percent, or 351.11 points, to 28,545.20.
18 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Tuesday's morning session more than one percent higher in line with an Asia-wide rally, helped by optimism over the global recovery.
