Fazl, Shehbaz summon PDM meeting in last week of May

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif have agreed to convene the PDM parties heads meeting later this month to discuss the next phase of the anti-government movement.

The PDM sources said that the two leaders exchanged views during a telephonic conversation in which they discussed the prevailing political situation of the country as well as the issue of the resignations by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) from the opposition parties’ alliance.

They said that the two decided to convene meeting of the PDM parties’ heads in the last week of this month to discus the issues within the PDM, including the matters related to the PPP and the ANP, who had earlier indicated to part ways with the 10-party opposition alliance over differences in wake of nomination of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in the Senate.

The sources said that the final date of the meeting would be decided after consultations with leaders of the other parties in the alliance.

